Turkmenistan opens futuristic city dedicated to its ex-leader
The city is named Arkadag, or protector, an unofficial title of its former president Kurbanguly Berdymukhamedov, who marked his 66th birthday by travelling to Islam's holy city of Mecca.
All the buildings in Arkadag are white and all apartment blocks are seven storeys high, a number considered lucky. / Photo: AFP
June 29, 2023

Turkmenistan opened a new, futuristic "smart" city, dedicated to its former president Kurbanguly Berdymukhamedov.

The city is named Arkadag, or protector, an unofficial title by which Turkmen media have long referred to Berdymukhamedov, who marked his 66th birthday by travelling to Islam's holy city of Mecca.

A source close to the government told Reuters the new city for 73,000 residents cost $3.3 billion to build and there were plans to spend as much again in the next few years.

All the buildings in Arkadag are white and all apartment blocks are seven storeys high, a number considered lucky.

Only electric vehicles are allowed in the city, which features monuments dedicated to a horse of the Turkmen Akhal Teke breed and to Berdymukhamedov himself, and was built close to his native village in southern Turkmenistan.

His son, President Serdar Berdymukhamedov, 41, oversaw the opening ceremony attended by foreign officials. Some brought presents, such as an electric car from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The elder Berdymukhamedov ran the gas-rich nation of six million for 15 years until 2022, becoming the centre of an elaborate personality cult where, for example, all male civil servants followed their leader's example when deciding whether or not to dye greying hair.

He passed the leadership to his son but retains many powers as the chairman of the People's Council.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
