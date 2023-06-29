The UN General Assembly [UNGA] has created an independent body to "clarify" the fate of thousands of people who remain missing in Syria since war broke out in 2011, over objections from Damascus.

"After 12 years of conflict and violence in the Syrian Arab Republic, little progress has been achieved in alleviating the suffering of families by providing answers as to the fate and whereabouts of all missing persons," said the resolution on Thursday, which passed with 83 votes in favour, 11 opposed and 62 abstentions.

Syria, Russia, China, North Korea, Venezuela, Cuba and Iran voted no.

The Independent Institution on Missing Persons in the Syrian Arab Republic will "clarify the fate and whereabouts of all missing persons" in the country and "provide adequate support to victims, survivors and the families of those missing."

Syria's uprising-turned conflict, now in its 13th year, has killed nearly a half million people and displaced half of its prewar population of 23 million.

The International Commission on Missing Persons cites UN estimates that in 2021 more than 130,000 Syrians were missing as a result of the conflict.

In the run-up to the vote, over 100 civil society organisations and 23 UN human rights experts had urged the General Assembly to establish an independent institution.

The organisations, including Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch and a dozen Syrian groups, called on UN member nations "to support the families' right to truth."

They noted that the call was also supported by the International Committee of the Red Cross and others.

"United Nations member countries should vote to establish a humanitarian body that will seek to provide Syrians with long-overdue answers about their long-missing loved ones, Human Rights Watch and over 100 other Syrian and international human rights organisations said today," Human Rights Watch said.