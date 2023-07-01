WORLD
Pakistani forces kill militants in raids near border with Afghanistan
The Pakistani Taliban has stepped up attacks on police and troops in recent months.
For 15 years, Pakistan's military has been battling a militant insurgency largely belonging to factions of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, separate from, but a close ally of the Afghan Taliban. / Photo: Reuters Archive
July 1, 2023

Pakistan’s military has said security forces have raided two militant hideouts in regions near the border with Afghanistan, triggering intense shootouts that left six insurgents dead during the Eid holidays.

A military statement said the two raids were conducted early Friday in Tank and North Waziristan districts on credible intelligence information about intrusion and hiding of militants in the areas near the border with Afghanistan.

Security forces also seized weapons and ammunition from the hideout and were carrying out a clearance operation of the area, the military said late Friday.

The military gave no further details about the identity or affiliation of the six dead, but largely militants belong to factions of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, which is generally known as Pakistani Taliban.

Stepping up attacks

TTP is a separate group but allied with the Afghan Taliban, who seized power in the neighbouring country in August 2021 as US and NATO troops were in the final stages of their pullout.

The Taliban takeover of Afghanistan has emboldened the Pakistani Taliban, which has stepped up attacks on police and troops in recent months.

Footprints of Daesh are also found in the region. Earlier in the week, security force killed an Daesh commander identified as Shafi Ullah in an intelligence-based operation in the Bajur district, another area in northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan. He was among thee militants killed on Wednesday.

Pakistan’s military has carried out major operations in recent years in the tribal belt along the Afghan border, which served as a safe haven for local and foreign militants for decades.

