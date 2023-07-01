Militants have killed at least 11 people in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, officials said on Saturday, in the latest attack to hit the turbulent region.

The attack occurred on Friday in the village of Mutuey, and the surrounding area, in Ituri province's Irumu territory, according to village chief Adidas Mupitapilipo.

Militants from the Daesh-linked Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) group killed 13 people, he said, adding that only 11 bodies could be recovered.

AFP was unable to independently confirm the details of the attack.

A security official in the area, who asked not to be named, also said that ADF fighters had killed 11 people in Mutuey.