Monday, July 3, 2023

1720 GMT — Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said there could be no "shortage of security certainty in Europe that would provoke Russian tyranny and aggression," in his nightly video massage and writing on Telegram.

"Russia will only attempt to seize one or another piece of Europe when it sees some sort of security uncertainty. When everything is certain and clear, Russian tyranny dares not disrupt security," he added.

Zelenskyy also said he and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in a phone call focused on defence cooperation and on the forthcoming NATO summit in Lithuania, where Ukraine wants to secure an indication of future membership in the Alliance.

Scholz's spokesperson said the two leaders called for the extension of the Türkiye-brokered Black Sea grain deal, which allowed the safe export of grain and fertilisers from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports.

1555 GMT — Ukrainian officials discuss possible scenarios concerning Zaporizhzhia plant

Ukrainian officials have discussed the possible future scenarios concerning the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, where Kiev claimed Russia is considering a “terrorist attack” that could involve radiation leakage.

A meeting by high-ranking officials decided to exchange information between the military and the energy industry for analysing, planning and forecasting possible events at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, a statement by the Ukrainian General Staff said on Facebook.

“They agreed on close cooperation in order to take measures to respond to certain situations in a timely manner,” the statement added.

The Kremlin slammed Kiev's claim of a planned attack on Europe's biggest nuclear plant, which has been under Russia's control since March last year, as a “lie”. The Russian Foreign Ministry called the allegations “heinous provocations.”

1342 GMT — Ukraine increases attacks on Russian forces in direction of Donetsk's Vuhledar

Fighting in Ukraine has been heating up, with the Ukrainian army using heavy artillery to target Russian army positions in the direction of Vuhledar, a front-line town in the Donetsk region, amid a long-awaited counteroffensive.

"Our goal is to drive the enemy out of our lands. We are up against a dangerous foe," Evgeniy, a sergeant in charge of the motorised howitzer in the 72nd Mechanised Brigade, told Anadolu Agency in an interview.

1248 GMT — Elections in Russian-held Ukrainian regions could be cancelled

Russia's top election official has said that if the situation worsened in four Russian-controlled parts of Ukraine, local elections scheduled there for September would be cancelled.

"Since the situation is really difficult, anything can happen," Ella Panfilova, who chairs Russia's Central Election Commission, told President Vladimir Putin at a meeting in the Kremlin.

"If unforeseen circumstances arise – in some areas, the situation may deteriorate dramatically - and we see that there is a serious danger to the life and health of residents, then we have the right to postpone these elections," she said.

"We will certainly use this right if there are serious reasons for it," she added, to which Putin replied: "Understood."

Putin says the regions - Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson - are now part of Russia, after Moscow unilaterally and illegally annexed them last year after the conflict began in February 2022.

1229 GMT — Deadly Russian drone strike hits northern Ukrainian city

At least one person has been killed and 16 others wounded in a Russian drone attack on the northern Ukrainian city of Sumy, local authorities said.

An official building and two residential buildings were damaged in an attack carried out with four drones, the Sumy regional administration said on the Telegram messaging app.

Images from the scene posted by Ukraine's state emergency service showed mangled buildings and courtyards scattered with debris as rescue workers tackled a fire.

Another air-raid alert was declared in the Sumy region several hours after the morning strike, with the Ukrainian air force warning that more drones could be on the way.

1020 GMT — Russian defence minister says Ukraine operation unaffected by mutiny

The brief mutiny by the Wagner mercenary group last month did not affect Russia's "special military operation" in Ukraine, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu has said in his first comments about the short-lived rebellion.

"The provocation did not affect the actions of army groups (involved in the operation)," he told a ministry meeting, stressing that the mutiny aimed to destabilise Russia, but failed because of troops' loyalty.

Wagner fighters took over the southern Russian city of Rostov and advanced towards Moscow on June 24 as their leader Yevgeny Prigozhin demanded the dismissal of Shoigu and chief of the general staff Valery Gerasimov.

The crisis was defused when Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko brokered a deal between the Kremlin and Prigozhin.

0750 GMT — Ukraine recaptures more territory from Russia: Kiev

Ukraine has said its forces had recaptured 37 square kilometres (14 square miles) from Russian forces last week.

"Over the past week ... the area liberated (in the east) was increased by nine square kilometres," Deputy Defence Minister Ganna Malyar said, adding that Ukrainian forces had wrested another 28 sqaure kilometres in the south.

Malyar said Ukrainian troops were fighting "fierce" battles with Russian forces around the eastern flashpoint city of Bakhmut.

In the south, Ukrainian forces had "successes" along the front towards the Melitopol and Berdyansk sectors.

0651 GMT — Assassination attempt on Moscow-backed Crimean official foiled — Russia