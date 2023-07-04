Turkish energy firm Energy Exchange Istanbul (EXIST) has kept its leading spot in Fortune magazine’s list of top 500 Turkish companies by net sales.

The top three firms were unchanged in the list's 2022 edition. Energy firm TUPRAS and the country's flag carrier Turkish Airlines followed EXIST, the magazine said on Tuesday at a press conference in Istanbul.

In 2022, seven of the list’s top 10 companies were in the energy sector.

EXIST's sales totaled $48.2 billion in 2022, soaring 378.5% on a yearly basis.

TUPRAS posted sales of $29.03 billion in 2022, jumping 215.9% year-on-year.

Turkish Airlines' sales amounted to $18.75 billion, leaping 219.5% on an annual basis.