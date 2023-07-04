TÜRKİYE
Energy firm EXIST keeps top spot on Fortune's Turkish 500 list
Total net sales of 500 largest Turkish firms reached $276B in 2022, up 6.3% year-on-year.
In 2022, seven of the list’s top 10 companies were in the energy sector. / Photo: AA Archive
July 4, 2023

Turkish energy firm Energy Exchange Istanbul (EXIST) has kept its leading spot in Fortune magazine’s list of top 500 Turkish companies by net sales.

The top three firms were unchanged in the list's 2022 edition. Energy firm TUPRAS and the country's flag carrier Turkish Airlines followed EXIST, the magazine said on Tuesday at a press conference in Istanbul.

In 2022, seven of the list’s top 10 companies were in the energy sector.

EXIST's sales totaled $48.2 billion in 2022, soaring 378.5% on a yearly basis.

TUPRAS posted sales of $29.03 billion in 2022, jumping 215.9% year-on-year.

Turkish Airlines' sales amounted to $18.75 billion, leaping 219.5% on an annual basis.

The average USD/TRY exchange rate in 2022 was at 16.59.

Rounding out the top 10 are energy firms Petrol Ofisi, Star Refinery, Opet, and SOCAR, vehicle maker Ford Otosan Automotive, mining company Ahlatci, and discount retailer BIM.

The top 500 firms' net profit was at $32.85 billion, up 245.5% on a yearly basis, while total sales amounted to $482.2 billion in 2022.

In 2022, 34 companies saw net losses, versus 104 in 2022.

The 500 firms' overall exports rose 137.9% in 2022 to reach $128.6 billion.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
