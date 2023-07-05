TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Erdogan congratulates NATO chief Stoltenberg on term extension
President Erdogan lauds Stoltenberg for making significant contributions to alliance, global peace, especially during challenging times.
Erdogan congratulates NATO chief Stoltenberg on term extension
The NATO allies this week agreed to extend the term of Stoltenberg as secretary general until October 2024. / Photo: AA
July 5, 2023

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has congratulated NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg on the new one-year extension of his term at the military alliance's helm.

"I congratulate my dear friend @jensstoltenberg on the extension of his tenure as the Secretary General by the decision of the NATO Council," Erdogan said on Twitter on Wednesday.

He wished the former Norwegian premier continued success leading the alliance.

"I believe that Mr. Stoltenberg's efforts will contribute greatly to our alliance and global peace, in a challenging period with significant security needs," he added.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry on Wednesday also congratulated Stoltenberg on his extended tenure at the helm.

'Close cooperation and solidarity'

"We welcome the decision of the NATO Council to extend the tenure of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg until 1 October 2024," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Recommended

"We congratulate Secretary General Stoltenberg, who has been displaying close cooperation and solidarity with our country during his time in office," it added.

The ministry said that since taking office in 2014, Stoltenberg has worked to preserve the unity and solidarity of the alliance amid growing threats and challenges, including terrorism.

"We believe he will continue to portray the requisite leadership."

The NATO allies this week agreed to extend the term of Stoltenberg as secretary general until October 2024.

Stoltenberg, 64, has held the post since 2014. This is the fourth extension of his term, which had been set to end this fall.

Türkiye has been a NATO member for over 70 years, and boasts the alliance’s second-largest army.

RelatedStoltenberg thanks Türkiye for sending reinforcements to Kosovo
SOURCE:AA
Explore
US may have less influence on Israel than perceived — Turkish FM Hakan Fidan
‘We want to create new technologies, not catch up,’ says STM’s Ozgur Guleryuz at TEKNOFEST
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Syria’s young innovators thrive at Türkiye’s top tech festival
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan