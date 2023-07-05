A suicide bomber riding in a vehicle targeted a security checkpoint in northwestern Pakistan, killing at least three soldiers and a 10-year-old boy and wounding 14 other civilians, officials have said.

The bombing occurred on Wednesday in Miran Shah, a town in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province that borders Afghanistan and is a former stronghold of the militant group Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

At least 14 civilians and some soldiers were wounded in the attack, according to Rashid Khan, a police official. He said security forces were searching the area for the bomber’s handlers.

Khan initially said two soldiers and a 10-year-old boy identified as Mohammad Qasim were killed, and he later added that a critically wounded soldier died of his injuries, bringing the death toll to four.