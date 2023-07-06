WORLD
3 MIN READ
Swedish court sheds light on PKK’s ‘extensive’ terror funding in Europe
Stockholm court sentenced a man to prison for financing the PKK, a first in Sweden, as the court declared the PKK a terrorist organisation.
Swedish court sheds light on PKK’s ‘extensive’ terror funding in Europe
Judge Mans Wigen says "the PKK is therefore to be considered a terrorist organisation according to Swedish law.” / Photo: TT News Agency via AP
July 6, 2023

Swedish court has found a man guilty of attempted aggravated extortion, weapons possession and terror financing, saying he was acting on behalf of the PKK terrorist organisation.

The Stockholm District Court on Thursday sentenced Yahya Gungor to a total of 4.5 years in prison for the crimes, after which he would be expelled from Sweden and banned from returning to the Scandinavian country.

Gungor was charged last month for attempting to extort money on January 11 in Stockholm by pointing a loaded revolver at a person, firing in the air and threatening to damage the premises unless he received demanded funds the following day.

The man has denied any wrongdoing.

The court found Gungor guilty and said the investigation into the case showed “that the PKK conducts a very extensive fundraising activity in Europe" by using the extortion of the businessmen.

”Wigen, who called the crime “serious,” said that "the PKK is therefore to be considered a terrorist organisation according to Swedish law.”

RelatedHow Europe became a safe haven for the PKK

Sweden's NATO bid

Recommended

In May, Sweden tightened its anti-terrorism laws — a move expected to help gain approval for the Nordic nation’s request to join NATO.

Swedish lawmakers included a prison term of up to four years for individuals convicted of participating in an extremist organisation in a way that is intended to promote, strengthen or support such a group.

Türkiye has refused to approve Sweden’s request to join NATO, accusing the Nordic state of not doing enough to crack down on PKK members and others like members of FETO terrorist organisation.

In its nearly 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, the UK, and EU — has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40.000 people, including women, children, and infants.

Türkiye has long decried European tolerance for the PKK, as a number of EU countries have allowed PKK propaganda and recruitment, despite the group's status as a terrorist organisation.

RelatedErdogan says PKK activities in Sweden 'unacceptable'
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Syrian President al Sharaa says blocking sanctions relief amounts to complicity in killing
Stolen, sold, melted: The tragic fate of Pharaoh Amenemope’s 3,000-year-old bracelet
Syria to hold first parliamentary election on October 5: State media
Israeli drone strike kills five, including three children, in southern Lebanon, ministry says
Western recognition of Palestine sparks Israeli backlash
Three unidentified drones spotted over Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla, activists say
At least 48 killed in clashes between South Sudan army and opposition: Reports
UK, Canada, Australia formally recognise Palestine ahead of UNGA meeting
Illegal Israeli settlers storm Al-Aqsa, hold prayers for Charlie Kirk
Israeli forces detain 23 Palestinians in West Bank raids as illegal settlers launch fresh attacks
UN Security Council to hold emergency talks over Russian jets' breach of Estonian airspace
Taliban rejects Trump's bid to retake Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan
Syria accuses SDF terrorists of attack in Aleppo countryside
Israel's 'massacres' in Gaza to top agenda in UN speech: Erdogan
'Like Covid lockdown all over again': H-1B holders rush back to US after Trump's shock visa order
China calls for 'comprehensive ceasefire' in Gaza with pressing urgency