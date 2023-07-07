The Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) has rejected India's objections to its jurisdiction over New Delhi's dispute with arch-rival Pakistan on two key hydropower projects.

The PCA, according to a statement from the international forum, announced Thursday's decision in The Hague, ruling that it has the “competence” to consider matters concerning the 330-megawatt Kishanganga and the 850MW Ratle hydroelectric projects, which have long been a source of contention between the two nuclear rivals.

The PCA ruling came after a lingering legal battle between the two neighbours who, apart from water-sharing, are locked in a string of land and sea disputes, including Jammu and Kashmir.

The court is now set to begin hearing Pakistan's objections to the designs of the two projects, which Islamabad considers as a breach of the Indus Water Treaty (IWT).

Violation of treaty

The two longtime rivals share the water of six rivers under the IWT, a water-sharing agreement brokered by the World Bank in 1960.

Under the agreement, the waters of the eastern rivers — the Sutlej, Beas and Ravi — have been allocated to India, while the three western rivers — the Indus, Jhelum and Chenab — go to Pakistan.

Pakistan accuses India of "continuously" violating the treaty by building dams on the western rivers, whereas New Delhi thinks Islamabad controls more water than New Delhi as a result of the treaty.

India is also locked in a water dispute with China on Beijing’s construction of dams and proposed diversion of the Brahmaputra River, which originates in Tibet and provides a third of India’s needs for irrigation.