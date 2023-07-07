A fire at a retirement home in Milan has killed six people, firefighters said, with some 80 other residents hospitalised from smoke inhalation.

The three-storey building was reportedly housing 167 people when the fire started in the early morning hours of Friday.

"It was a hellish scene," local resident Lucia, who can see the Casa per Coniugi retirement home from her house, told reporters.

"We saw old people protecting their faces with wet rags," and windows had been cracking with the heat, she said.

Over 10 ambulances, various fire trucks and a silver mortuary van attended the scene in the south of the Italian city.

"Six people killed, numerous (others) suffering from smoke inhalation hospitalised. Dozens of people saved by firefighters who immediately evacuated the building," the fire brigade said on Twitter.

The cause of the blaze was not yet known, the fire brigade said. But national firefighters spokesman Luca Cari told AFP news agency that the most credible hypothesis currently for how the fire began was a short circuit.

Related At least 11 dead in fire at nursing home in Russia

Deadly smoke

Some 80 people were rushed to hospital, two of whom were fighting for their lives, Milan's fire chief Nicola Micele said. Fifteen others were in a serious condition.