Chinese fintech giant Ant Group has been fined almost $1 billion for "illegal acts", the country's financial regulators said, adding that a longtime crackdown on tech firms was drawing to a close.

"In view of the illegal and irregular acts by Ant Group and its affiliates in previous years... (the companies) have been fined 7.123 billion yuan (US$984 million)", the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said in a statement on Friday.

The penalty "included the confiscation of illegal income", added the statement, which was also carried by the country's central bank.

In its statement, the CSRC said that "at present, most of the outstanding problems in the financial business of platform enterprises have been rectified".

"The work focus of the financial management department has shifted from promoting the centralised rectification of the financial business of platform companies to normalised supervision," it said.

Ant operates Alipay, the world's largest digital payments platform, which boasts hundreds of millions of monthly users in China and beyond.

It was one of the most prominent targets of a sweeping crackdown on the country's booming tech sector.

Crackdown ending

On Friday, Alibaba shares were up 3.44 percent in Hong Kong after reports the fine was coming, with analysts saying investors saw the punishment as a sign the crackdown was ending.