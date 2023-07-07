WORLD
2 MIN READ
Gunman opens fire at mosque in Lebanon, killing one and wounding several
One person was killed and three wounded during a shooting near a mosque in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley, according to a security source who added that preliminary information indicated it was sparked by a personal dispute.
Gunman opens fire at mosque in Lebanon, killing one and wounding several
Lebanon's state-run National News Agency said the shooting had taken place at the mosque in Bar Elias and army forces had headed to the site. It said the shooter was wounded during the arrest by the army. / Photo: Reuters
July 7, 2023

A gunman has opened fire at a mosque in eastern Lebanon, killing one person and wounding several others, the Lebanese army and state news agency said.

The reason behind Friday's shooting in the eastern town of Bar Elias was not immediately clear.

The Lebanese army issued a statement saying that the armed man opened fire at a group of people as they were leaving the mosque, killing one of them.

The man killed was identified as Lebanese citizen Ali Shibli, a school teacher.

The statement added that as troops tried to detain the gunman, he opened fire at the force whose members fired back and wounded him. The army said he was being held in a hospital.

Recommended

The wounded are also Lebanese citizens, according to local media. In the immediate aftermath of the attack, a security official had said the victims were Syrians.

Lebanon is home to more than 1 million Syrian refugees and anti-Syrian sentiments have been on the rise since Lebanon’s economic meltdown began in October 2019.

The decline is rooted in decades of corruption and mismanagement by the country’s ruling class. Three-quarters of the country’s 6 million people live in poverty.

RelatedSeveral dead as gunman opens fire in occupied East Jerusalem
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Hamas releases 'farewell photo' of 47 Israeli captives amid ground invasion of Gaza City
India captain tells players to switch off phones before Asia Cup rematch with Pakistan
Zelenskyy to meet Trump at UN as Russia, Ukraine conflict continues to escalate
Israel faces possible expulsion from UEFA competitions: report
Cyberattack disrupts check-in systems, delays flights at major European airports
Amazon, Microsoft, JPMorgan urge H-1B workers to stay in US after Trump imposes $100,000 visa fee
Iraq is set to open first industrial-scale solar plant to tackle chronic power shortages
Poland scrambles jets as Russian strikes hit near border with Ukraine
Brazil files intervention in South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at ICJ
Venezuela accuses US of waging 'undeclared war' in Caribbean
US plans $6B in fresh arms sales to Israel: report
Estonia accuses Russia of airspace 'violations', calls for NATO consultations
Can the US reclaim Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase from the Taliban?
By Murat Sofuoglu
UNSC decides not to lift sanctions on Iran
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
Surviving Israel's assault on Gaza City costs a family over $3,000: UNRWA