A blast at an explosives factory in the central Russian region of Samara killed six people and injured two others, Russian authorities have said.

The explosion occurred at the Promsintez plant in the city of Chapayevsk on Friday, Russia's industrial safety watchdog, Rostekhnadzor, said.

Six people died and another two received injuries during repair work on a section of a nitrogen pipeline, the watchdog said in a statement.

Alexander Khinshtein, a lawmaker representing the region of Samara, said the accident happened during welding works.

Citing preliminary information, Khinshtein said on messaging app Telegram that the pipes could have contained the traces of explosives.

Promsintez is one of the main manufacturers of industrial explosives in Russia and the former Soviet Union.