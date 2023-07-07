WORLD
Several dead in blast at Russia explosives factory
Six people were killed and two injured in a blast at an explosives factory in the city of Chapayevsk in central Russia, which is operated by Promsintez one of the country's main manufacturers of industrial explosives.
July 7, 2023

A blast at an explosives factory in the central Russian region of Samara killed six people and injured two others, Russian authorities have said.

The explosion occurred at the Promsintez plant in the city of Chapayevsk on Friday, Russia's industrial safety watchdog, Rostekhnadzor, said.

Six people died and another two received injuries during repair work on a section of a nitrogen pipeline, the watchdog said in a statement.

Alexander Khinshtein, a lawmaker representing the region of Samara, said the accident happened during welding works.

Citing preliminary information, Khinshtein said on messaging app Telegram that the pipes could have contained the traces of explosives.

Promsintez is one of the main manufacturers of industrial explosives in Russia and the former Soviet Union.

The company employs 1,300 people and supplies the mining and oil and gas sector, according to its website.

The company that owns the factory was created in 1997, but the plant dates back to pre-revolutionary Russia, founded by the country's last tsar, Nicholas II, in 1911.

Accidents at Russian factories — including deadly ones — are relatively common, with an oft en lax approach to safety procedures.

Last month, five people were killed in an explosion at a gunpower factory in the Tambov region, southeast of Moscow.

Many factories have been running at full speed in Russia since the start of the offensive in Ukraine.

