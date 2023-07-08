Iran executed two men over an attack on a Shia shrine that killed at least 13 people in October and was claimed by the militant group Daesh, Iranian state media reported.

The two were hanged on Saturday at dawn in the southern city of Shiraz, the official news agency IRNA reported.

The men had said during their trial that they had been in contact with Daesh in neighbouring Afghanistan and helped organise the attack on the Shah Cheragh shrine in Shiraz, according to Iranian media reports.