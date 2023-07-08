Türkiye and Ukraine have signed an agreement to enhance cooperation in strategic industries, focusing on unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), autonomous systems, motor research and development, production, and maintenance during Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's official visit to Türkiye.

Following one-on-one and delegation-level meetings between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday, the signing ceremony for the protocol, containing a memorandum of understanding on Cooperation in Strategic Industries between the two countries took place at the Vahdettin Mansion in Istanbul.

The protocol was signed by Türkiye's Industry and Technology Ministry, Mehmet Fatih Kacir, and Ukraine's Strategic Industries Minister, Alexander Kamyshin.