WORLD
3 MIN READ
Several people killed during election-related violence in India
State election officials received more than 1,300 complaints of vote-rigging, interference at polling booths and "sporadic incidents of violence" during a fierce contest to elect municipal leaders in India.
Several people killed during election-related violence in India
Voters are currently casting their ballots in a fierce contest to elect municipal leaders / Photo: AFP
July 8, 2023

At least seven people have been killed and dozens more injured in India after clashes over local polls in West Bengal, a state notorious for political violence during election campaigns.

"Seven people have been killed and dozens wounded in poll-related violence in different villages across the state," Jawed Shamim, a senior officer in West Bengal's police force, told AFP news agency on Saturday.

Another police official, requesting anonymity as they were not authorised to speak to the media, said five of the dead were from the state's ruling Trinamool Congress party.

The other two were affiliated with India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and West Bengal's Communist Party of India.

Voters are currently casting their ballots in a fierce contest to elect municipal leaders, with more than 200,000 candidates across the state of 104 million people.

The BJP has in recent years worked hard to gain a toehold in West Bengal — ruled by a communist party for much of its history — to expand its reach beyond its Hindi-speaking northern heartlands.

Recommended

Decades of violence

West Bengal has been ruled by Trinamool leader Mamata Banerjee since 2011, when her party defeated the Communist-led administration that had ruled the state for the prior three decades.

Banerjee, a fierce critic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has accused his Hindu-nationalist BJP of attempting to import divisive sectarian politics into the state, which has a large Muslim minority.

Modi has in turn accused her administration of endemic corruption.

But the roots of political violence in the state stretch back decades, with police recording thousands of murders around election time since the 1960s.

During state polls in 2021 — won emphatically by Trinamool but with a strong BJP showing — several activists from both parties were shot or hacked to death, their bodies sometimes hung from trees as an intimidation tactic.

RelatedModi's BJP faces defeat in India's Karnataka polls, Congress leads
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Hamas releases 'farewell photo' of 47 Israeli captives amid ground invasion of Gaza City
India captain tells players to switch off phones before Asia Cup rematch with Pakistan
Zelenskyy to meet Trump at UN as Russia, Ukraine conflict continues to escalate
Israel faces possible expulsion from UEFA competitions: report
Cyberattack disrupts check-in systems, delays flights at major European airports
Amazon, Microsoft, JPMorgan urge H-1B workers to stay in US after Trump imposes $100,000 visa fee
Iraq is set to open first industrial-scale solar plant to tackle chronic power shortages
Poland scrambles jets as Russian strikes hit near border with Ukraine
Brazil files intervention in South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at ICJ
Venezuela accuses US of waging 'undeclared war' in Caribbean
US plans $6B in fresh arms sales to Israel: report
Estonia accuses Russia of airspace 'violations', calls for NATO consultations
Can the US reclaim Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase from the Taliban?
By Murat Sofuoglu
UNSC decides not to lift sanctions on Iran
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
Surviving Israel's assault on Gaza City costs a family over $3,000: UNRWA