WORLD
2 MIN READ
Several dead after plane crashes, catches fire in US state of California
Six plane occupants were pronounced dead at the scene shortly after authorities found the burning plane near an airport in the city of Murrieta, California, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
Several dead after plane crashes, catches fire in US state of California
The Saturday morning crash marked the second fatal crash near the French Valley Airport in Riverside County. / Photo: AP Archive / Photo: Reuters
July 8, 2023

A small private plane has crashed over a Southern California field, killing all six people aboard, authorities say.

The plane was engulfed in fire along with about one acre of vegetation when deputies arrived on Saturday.

The plane crashed near an airport in the city of Murrieta, California, in southwest Riverside County, located between Los Angeles and San Diego.

The flight had originally departed from the Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas before crashing into the field, KTLA reported.

The plane was a Cessna C550 business jet, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Recommended

The six plane occupants were pronounced dead at the scene shortly after authorities found the burning plane after 4:15 am (1115 GMT), according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

The identities of those killed in the crash have not been released. The National Transportation Safety Board and the FAA are both investigating the crash.

The Saturday morning crash marked the second fatal crash near the French Valley Airport in Riverside County.

One man was killed and three were injured when a plane struck the side of a building by the airport on Tuesday.

RelatedOne dead as small plane hits car in California
SOURCE:AP
Explore
Hamas releases 'farewell photo' of 47 Israeli captives amid ground invasion of Gaza City
India captain tells players to switch off phones before Asia Cup rematch with Pakistan
Zelenskyy to meet Trump at UN as Russia, Ukraine conflict continues to escalate
Israel faces possible expulsion from UEFA competitions: report
Cyberattack disrupts check-in systems, delays flights at major European airports
Amazon, Microsoft, JPMorgan urge H-1B workers to stay in US after Trump imposes $100,000 visa fee
Iraq is set to open first industrial-scale solar plant to tackle chronic power shortages
Poland scrambles jets as Russian strikes hit near border with Ukraine
Brazil files intervention in South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at ICJ
Venezuela accuses US of waging 'undeclared war' in Caribbean
US plans $6B in fresh arms sales to Israel: report
Estonia accuses Russia of airspace 'violations', calls for NATO consultations
Can the US reclaim Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase from the Taliban?
By Murat Sofuoglu
UNSC decides not to lift sanctions on Iran
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
Surviving Israel's assault on Gaza City costs a family over $3,000: UNRWA