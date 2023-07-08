A small private plane has crashed over a Southern California field, killing all six people aboard, authorities say.

The plane was engulfed in fire along with about one acre of vegetation when deputies arrived on Saturday.

The plane crashed near an airport in the city of Murrieta, California, in southwest Riverside County, located between Los Angeles and San Diego.

The flight had originally departed from the Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas before crashing into the field, KTLA reported.

The plane was a Cessna C550 business jet, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.