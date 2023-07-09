France has banned the sale, possession and transport of fireworks during the July 14 national holiday weekend, following protests sparked by the police killing a teenager, the government said.

"In order to prevent the risk of serious disturbances to public order during the July 14 festivities, th e sale, possession, transport and use of pyrotechnical articles and fireworks is banned until July 15 inclusively," said a government decree published in the official Journal on Sunday.

Fireworks were among the weapons of choice during the unrest that exploded in France after a police officer shot dead a 17-year-old during a traffic stop on June 27 near Paris, rekindling long pent-up frustrations and accusations of systemic racism among France's security forces.

The ban does not extend to professionals or municipalities that are organising traditional fireworks for the Bastille Day celebrations, it added.

'Means to protect the French'