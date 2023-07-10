Six people were killed and one wounded in an attack at a kindergarten in Lianjiang in south China's Guangdong province.

"The victims include one teacher, two parents and three students," said a spokeswoman for the city government on Monday.

She did not offer details about the identities and ages of the victims nor on the weapon used in the attack, which took place in the city of Lianjiang.

"One suspect has been arrested," she added, adding that a police investigation was underway.