Anti-terror operation in Türkiye: 22 Daesh terrorists detained in Ankara
The Daesh suspects, all foreign nationals, were apprehended during the anti-terror operation in the Turkish capital.
Twenty two people suspected of links to Daesh are arrested in raids in Türkiye’s capital Ankara. / Photo: AA Archive
July 10, 2023

Turkish police have arrested 22 foreign nationals affiliated with the Daesh terrorist organisation during an anti-terror operation in the capital Ankara, the Anadolu Agency reported citing security sources.

The suspects were arrested over their links to the terrorist group, according to the sources who requested anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media on Monday.

The police operation was initiated over the suspicion that the suspects were in contact with members of Daesh in conflict zones and had carried out activities for the terrorist organisation in the past years.

Police are also looking for several other suspected terrorists who are believed to have escaped the initial operation carried out across Ankara, the sources added.

In 2013, Türkiye became one of the first countries to declare Daesh a terrorist organisation.

The country has since been attacked by the terror group multiple times, with over 300 people killed and hundreds more injured in at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks, and four armed attacks.

In response, Türkiye launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad against Daesh to prevent further attacks.

