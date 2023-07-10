WORLD
3 MIN READ
Greek police to wear cameras after Syrian migrant shot dead
A 20-year-old Syrian migrant was fatally shot over the weekend near Larissa, central Greece after allegedly stealing a pickup truck and then attempting to flee on foot after crashing.
Greek police to wear cameras after Syrian migrant shot dead
The latest deadly incident has revived calls for greater oversight of Greek police after successive disciplinary procedures over alleged abuse that rarely result in punishment. (AFP File Photo/Eurokinissi) / Others
July 10, 2023

Greek Citizen Protection minister Notis Mitarachi has announced that officers would be retrained and start wearing body cameras after a migrant was shot and killed in a police pursuit.

The death over the weekend is the latest in a series of controversial shootings involving the Greek police.

"No use of violence on the part of Greek police is acceptable... I have already ordered staff retraining in 2023 on engagement protocols," Mitarachi told state TV ERT on Monday.

He said the "aim is to have the proper cameras on officers and in police vehicles, as in most advanced democracies", adding that the issue "will be cleared up in the next few weeks".

The announcement came after a 20-year-old Syrian migrant was fatally shot over the weekend near Larissa, central Greece after allegedly stealing a pickup truck and then attempting to flee on foot after crashing.

Police trade unionist Giorgos Kalliakmanis told ERT that the 45-year-old officer had discharged his weapon after "stumbling" during the pursuit.

"There are very specific police rules... also covering pursuit... our officers must be very well trained in enforcing this protocol," Mitarachi said.

Recommended

The incident has revived calls for greater oversight of Greek police after successive disciplinary procedures over alleged abuse that rarely result in punishment.

In December, a Greek motorcycle officer fatally shot a Roma teenager near Thessaloniki after he allegedly drove away from a petrol station without paying.

The need for police to wear cameras has been debated in Greece for years and had been promised by two previous police ministers.

Mitarachi said the measure has been held up by data privacy concerns.

AFP news agency has contacted the police for comment.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Syrian President al Sharaa says blocking sanctions relief amounts to complicity in killing
Stolen, sold, melted: The tragic fate of Pharaoh Amenemope’s 3,000-year-old bracelet
Syria to hold first parliamentary election on October 5: State media
Israeli drone strike kills five, including three children, in southern Lebanon, ministry says
Western recognition of Palestine sparks Israeli backlash
Three unidentified drones spotted over Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla, activists say
At least 48 killed in clashes between South Sudan army and opposition: Reports
UK, Canada, Australia formally recognise Palestine ahead of UNGA meeting
Illegal Israeli settlers storm Al-Aqsa, hold prayers for Charlie Kirk
Israeli forces detain 23 Palestinians in West Bank raids as illegal settlers launch fresh attacks
UN Security Council to hold emergency talks over Russian jets' breach of Estonian airspace
Taliban rejects Trump's bid to retake Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan
Syria accuses SDF terrorists of attack in Aleppo countryside
Israel's 'massacres' in Gaza to top agenda in UN speech: Erdogan
'Like Covid lockdown all over again': H-1B holders rush back to US after Trump's shock visa order
China calls for 'comprehensive ceasefire' in Gaza with pressing urgency