A copy of the Muslim holy book Quran was burned and thrown in front of a mosque in southwestern Germany, the Turkish-Muslim umbrella group Turkish-Islamic Union for Religious Affairs (DITIB) has said.

The incident happened in front of the Mimar Sinan Mosque in the town of Maulbronn, located in the state of Baden-Wurttemberg, from a moving vehicle.

Osman Adibelli, director of the mosque association, said the incident took place on the night of Saturday, July 8.

"After the incident, when we reviewed surveillance footage of our mosque, we saw that an object was thrown in front of the mosque from a vehicle on the main street. Around 4.45 am (0245GMT), our congregation members who came for morning prayers noticed a burned Quran at the entrance of the mosque," he said in a statement on Monday.