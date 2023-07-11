In a remote patch of a long-closed Native American boarding school, Nebraska’s state archeologist and two teammates filled buckets with dirt and sifted through it as if they were searching for gold.

They're trying to find the bodies of children who died at the school and have been lost for decades, a mystery that archeologists aim to unravel as they dig in a central Nebraska field that was part of thecampus a century ago.

People toting shovels, trowels and even smaller tools are searching the unmarked site where ground-penetrating radar suggested a possible location for the cemetery of the Genoa Indian Industrial School.

Genoa was part of a national system of more than 400 Native American boarding schools that attempted to assimilate Indigenous people into white culture by separating children from their families and cutting them off from their heritage.

The discovery of more than 200 children’s remains buried at the site of what was once Canada’s largest Indigenous residential school has magnified interest in the troubling legacy both in Canada and the US since 2021.

“For all those families with students who died here in Genoa and weren't returned home - and that information being lost for over 90 years now - it creates this perpetual cycle of trauma,” Dave Williams, the state archeologist, said.

Williams added, “Finding the location of the cemetery, and the burials contained within, will be a small step towards bringing some peace and comfort" to tribes after a long period of uncertainty where children were sent to boarding schools and never came home.

The school, about 145 kilometres west of Omaha, opened in 1884 and at its height was home to nearly 600 students from more than 40 tribes across the country. It closed in 1931 and most buildings were long ago demolished.

Unearthing the dark legacy

For decades, residents of the tiny community of Genoa, with help from Native Americans, researchers and state officials, have sought the location of a forgotten cemetery where the bodies of students are believed to be buried.

Judi gaiashkibos, the executive director of the Nebraska Commission on Indian Affairs, whose mother attended the school in the late 1920s, has been involved in the cemetery effort for years and planned to travel to Genoa on Monday.

She said it’s difficult to spend time in the community where many Native Americans suffered, but the vital search can help with healing and bringing the children’s voices to the surface.

“It’s an honor to go on behalf of my ancestors and those who lost their lives there and I feel entrusted with a huge responsibility,” gaiashkibos said.