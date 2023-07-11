The Bilimsenol Festival, promoting science, technology, engineering, and mathematics education, has been kicked off in Türkiye's quake-hit province of Malatya.

It is organised for elementary, middle, and high school students by the Bilimsenol Platform in collaboration with Malatya Metropolitan Municipality and Malatya Businessmen Association (MİAD).

Taking place in Malatya, one of the 11 provinces that were hit by the devastating 6 February earthquakes, the festival aims to reduce the impact of earthquakes on children through various workshops.

It aims to guide and encourage children and young people towards science, entrepreneurship, and art.