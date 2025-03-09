On recent clashes in Syria between government forces and ousted Assad loyalists, the Turkish foreign minister said there has been an "effort to derail the Syrian government's weeks-long policy of not reacting to provocations."

Speaking in Amman, Jordan, Hakan Fidan also stressed the importance of Alawites, Christians, Druze, and Nusayris in Syria avoiding involvement in any provocations.

He made the remarks at a joint press conference on Sunday during a summit of foreign ministers of Türkiye, Jordan, Iraq, Lebanon, and Syria.

The countries’ foreign and defence ministers, along with intelligence chiefs and military leaders, attended the meeting. They discussed cooperation on security, counterterrorism, and the fight against organised crime, as well as broader regional dynamics.

From Türkiye, Fidan, National Defence Minister Yasar Guler, and National Intelligence Organization (MIT) chief Ibrahim Kalin attended the meeting.

Fidan said they discussed issues related to Syria's stability, including counterterrorism and regional terrorist activities, adding: "We are, of course, committed to fully supporting the newly formed government in Syria and backing all of its efforts to stabilise the country."