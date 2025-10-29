A federal judge has ruled that the Trump administration can’t fire federal workers during the ongoing US government shutdown, according to media reports.

US District Judge Susan Illston in San Francisco on Tuesday extended her temporary restraining order barring government workers from being terminated during the shutdown.

It was set to expire on Wednesday.

Illston’s new ruling indefinitely blocks President Donald Trump from firing any federal employees while a lawsuit challenging the legality of his order plays out in court.

Court filings showed that at least 4,200 federal workers have received notices of termination since the shutdown began on 1 October.

Illston, who was nominated by President Bill Clinton in 1995, said she believes the evidence will ultimately support the argument that the mass layoffs were illegal and exceeded presidential authority.

Under the new order, federal agencies are barred from firing workers or issuing new termination notices. Notices sent before the order was implemented do not apply.