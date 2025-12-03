TÜRKİYE
Erdogan, Macron hold call on Ukraine war, regional crises and resetting Türkiye–France ties
The Turkish and French leaders discussed strengthening cooperation as well as developments in Gaza, the Caucasus and Syria, with Erdogan urging renewed diplomacy to revive stalled peace efforts between Moscow and Kiev.
President Erdogan tells Macron that enhancing cooperation between Türkiye and France is essential. / AA Archive
December 3, 2025

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and French President Emmanuel Macron held a phone call on Wednesday focusing on the Russia-Ukraine war, regional crises and the future of bilateral relations, according to the Turkish Presidency.

The call, initiated by Macron, touched on a wide spectrum of global developments as well as cooperation between Ankara and Paris, the Presidency said in a statement on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

Erdogan stressed that enhancing cooperation between Türkiye and France “is essential,” adding that both sides should continue taking concrete steps to advance ties.

Ending war in Ukraine

On the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Erdogan said Türkiye is “working at maximum effort” to support a just and lasting peace and that Ankara continues its dialogue with both sides to revive the Istanbul process. 

Türkiye, he said, remains ready to “make every possible contribution” to open a path toward negotiations.

He underscored that diplomatic channels must be used effectively to achieve lasting peace and that avoiding actions that could destabilise the global environment would support ongoing ceasefire efforts.

The two leaders also exchanged views on developments in the Caucasus, Gaza and Syria.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
