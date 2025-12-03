Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and French President Emmanuel Macron held a phone call on Wednesday focusing on the Russia-Ukraine war, regional crises and the future of bilateral relations, according to the Turkish Presidency.

The call, initiated by Macron, touched on a wide spectrum of global developments as well as cooperation between Ankara and Paris, the Presidency said in a statement on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

Erdogan stressed that enhancing cooperation between Türkiye and France “is essential,” adding that both sides should continue taking concrete steps to advance ties.

Ending war in Ukraine