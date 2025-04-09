Türkiye and Pakistan have signed an agreement for jointly bidding for offshore oil and gas exploration across 40 blocks in the South Asian country.

The joint bidding agreement was signed on Tuesday on the margins of the 2025 Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum in the capital Islamabad, according to a statement from Pakistan’s Petroleum Ministry.

In February, the government of Pakistan announced a bidding round offering 40 offshore blocks in the Makran and Indus basins for the granting of exploration licenses, it added.

“This bid round is a significant opportunity for attracting foreign direct investment (FDI) in the country's upstream energy sector,” the statement said.

Pakistan’s Mari Energies Limited, Oil and Gas Development Company Limited and Pakistan Petroleum Limited signed the agreement with Turkish state-owned enterprise Türkiye Petrolleri Anonim Ortaklığı (TPAO) to jointly participate in the offshore bidding round.