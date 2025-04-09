TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Türkiye, Pakistan ink deal for joint offshore oil and gas exploration
Expressing high hopes for Pakistan-Türkiye cooperation, Pakistan’s petroleum minister said that Islamabad is committed to providing “full support” and “strongly encourages” such collaborative efforts to explore its offshore reserves.
Türkiye, Pakistan ink deal for joint offshore oil and gas exploration
The joint bidding agreement was signed on the margins of the 2025 Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum in the capital Islamabad / AA
April 9, 2025

Türkiye and Pakistan have signed an agreement for jointly bidding for offshore oil and gas exploration across 40 blocks in the South Asian country.

The joint bidding agreement was signed on Tuesday on the margins of the 2025 Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum in the capital Islamabad, according to a statement from Pakistan’s Petroleum Ministry.

In February, the government of Pakistan announced a bidding round offering 40 offshore blocks in the Makran and Indus basins for the granting of exploration licenses, it added.

“This bid round is a significant opportunity for attracting foreign direct investment (FDI) in the country's upstream energy sector,” the statement said.

Pakistan’s Mari Energies Limited, Oil and Gas Development Company Limited and Pakistan Petroleum Limited signed the agreement with Turkish state-owned enterprise Türkiye Petrolleri Anonim Ortaklığı (TPAO) to jointly participate in the offshore bidding round.

Recommended

“We believe that this strategic collaboration will bring much-needed FDI to Pakistan and pave the way for the sharing and deployment of international technologies, expertise and skillsets to explore and exploit the untapped potential of Pakistan's offshore region,” the statement said.

RelatedTürkiye expands energy production with historic gas, oil finds — Erdogan

Turkish Minister for Energy and Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar along with Pakistan’s Petroleum Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik witnessed the signing ceremony.

Expressing high hopes for Pakistan-Türkiye cooperation, Malik said that Islamabad is committed to providing “full support” and “strongly encourages” such collaborative efforts to explore its offshore reserves.

Bayraktar commended the holding of the minerals investment forum by Islamabad.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Erdogan slams Israel’s ‘state terror’ after Doha summit, vows to continue support for Palestine
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps
Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation, regional security, and armed forces reforms
Turkish President Erdogan heads to Qatar for Arab-Islamic summit
The biggest problem in the region is Israel’s expansionist policy: Türkiye's Fidan
Turkish men's basketball team secures silver at EuroBasket 2025
Türkiye accuses Greece of distorting history in September 14 remarks
Turkish foreign minister to attend preparatory meeting ahead of emergency Arab-Islamic summit
Turkish President Erdogan receives latest Togg T10F in ceremonial handover
Recognising Gaza, exposing Israel's crimes, creates a fairer world, says Türkiye
Türkiye triumph over Greece to reach EuroBasket 2025 final
Turkish president attends Togg’s first sedan turnkey in Istanbul
Tombstones with Cevgan carvings uncovered in Türkiye: How the 'game for kings' lives on?
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye battles Greece in Riga, aiming for EuroBasket glory
Turkish first lady calls for value-based universal education at Kiev summit