Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has welcomed fresh commitments of weapons and ammunition to fight against Russian attacks even as he expressed disappointment over the lack of a clear path for his country to join NATO.

"The Ukrainian delegation is bringing home a significant security victory for Ukraine, for our country, for our people, for our children," he said on Wednesday while flanked by US President Joe Biden and other leaders from the Group of Seven most powerful democratic nations.

A joint declaration issued by the G7 lays the groundwork for each nation to negotiate agreements to help Ukraine bolster its military over the long term. Zelenskyy described the initiative as a bridge toward eventual NATO membership and a deterrent against Russia.

"Our support will last long into the future," Biden said. "We're going to help Ukraine build a strong, capable defence."

The announcement came as NATO leaders launched a new forum for deepening ties with Ukraine, known as the NATO-Ukraine Council.

It's intended to serve as a permanent body where the alliance's 31 members and Ukraine can hold consultations and call for meetings in emergency situations.

The setting is part of NATO's effort to bring Ukraine as close as possible to the military alliance without actually joining it.

Russia slams G7 plan

The British foreign ministry said the G7 would "set out how allies will support Ukraine over the coming years to end the war and deter and respond to any future attack."

The ministry added that the framework marks the first time that this many countries have agreed to a "comprehensive long-term security arrangement of this kind with another country.”