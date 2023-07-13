US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi as officials gather in Indonesia for ASEAN meetings, the State Department said in announcing the latest in a series of interactions between the rival superpowers.

Thursday's meeting will be conducted as Wang is representing China at the Jakarta meetings involving the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and partner countries after Beijing said Foreign Minister Qin Gang would not attend due to health reasons.

Blinken met Qin and Wang in Beijing last month, marking the first visit to China by a US secretary of state in five years. It was aimed at easing the intense rivalry between the superpowers, which are also the world's two largest economies

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen visited China earlier this month and climate envoy John Kerry is to visit next week.

Wang, who is the foreign policy chief for the Chinese Communist Party, ranks above Qin, who as the foreign minister is the government's foreign policy chief.

China's ambassador to the United States held a rare meeting at the Pentagon on Wednesday with the top US defence official for Asia, the Pentagon said.

'Misguided China policies'