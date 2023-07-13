A raging conflict in Sudan has driven more than 3 million people from their homes, including over 700,000 who fled to neighbouring countries, the UN said Wednesday.

More than 2.4 million people have fled their homes to safer areas inside the country, according to the International Organization for Migration. Around 738,000 others crossed into neighbouring countries, the agency said.

Egypt is hosting the largest number of those who fled — more than 255,500 people — followed by Chad with more than 238,000 and South Sudan with around 160,800, the IOM said.

More than 62,000 people fled to Ethiopia, more than 16,700 to the Central African Republic and around 3,000 to Libya, it added.

Over 72 percent of those displaced were from Khartoum and around 9 percent from West Darfur province, both places where the clashes have been largely centred, the IOM said.

The IOM said that 65 percent of those who fled into neighbouring countries were Sudanese nationals and the rest were foreigners and refugees who were forced to return to their home countries.

Fighting rages

Sudan has plunged into chaos since mid-April when monthslong tensions between the military and its rival, the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, exploded into open fighting in the capital, Khartoum, and elsewhere across the northeastern African nation.