At least 87 people including ethnic Masalits were buried in a mass grave in Sudan's West Darfur, the UN human rights office has said, noting it had credible information that the Rapid Support Forces were responsible.

"I condemn in the strongest terms the killing of civilians and hors-de-combat individuals, and I am further appalled by the callous and disrespectful way the dead, along with their families and communities, were treated," said UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk in the same statement on Thursday.

Local people were forced to dispose of the bodies including those of women and children in an open area near the town of western El Geneina between June 20-21, the UN statement said.