Harlem, a district renowned for its rich African American culture, resilience and historic fight for civil rights, has welcomed a new councilman who has become a symbol of triumph and redemption.

Yusef Salaam, who was once wrongfully convicted and later proven innocent after enduring a harrowing journey through the criminal justice system, won a seat in the New York City Council earlier this month.

The story of Yusef Salaam – a Black man – is one that speaks of resilience, hope and unwavering commitment to seeking justice.

What happened in 1989

In April 1989, the rape and brutal assault of a 28-year-old woman jogging in Central Park became a defining moment for the city grappling with rampant violence, racial divisions and growing inequality.

A group of young boys – who barely knew each other at that time and later became collectively known as New York Five – were unjustly convicted based on false confessions that were later proven to be coerced.

In the case of Yusef Salam, there was no documented evidence of him confessing to any wrongdoing. None of the accused individuals were linked to the victim through DNA evidence.

It wasn’t until 2002, when the actual perpetrator - a serial rapist already in prison - came forward with forensic evidence proving his guilt, that the New York Five were exonerated.

The city ultimately agreed to a legal settlement to pay the exonerated men $41m.

The Central Park Five case regained public attention through documentaries and a Netflix series titled When They See Us, which highlighted the systemic issues and racial disparities within the criminal justice system.

The renewed interest in their story coincided with the rise of the Black Lives Matter movement, sparked by the killing of George Floyd.

More than three decades later, after spending seven years behind bars for a crime he didn’t commit, Yusef Salaam was officially declared the winner in the Democratic primary for a seat in New York’s City Council, securing almost 64 percent of the vote.

A journey from cell to city hall

Salaam’s journey from wrongful conviction to political triumph is a testament to his resilience and determination.

Reflecting on the devastating impact of the justice system on him 34 years ago, he decided not to let that define him. Instead, he transformed his experience into a powerful drive for reform, using his voice to fight for a fairer system.

However, the journey to justice was not an easy one for Salaam and the four other men. Their innocence was overshadowed by the influence of then-businessman Donald Trump, who took out full-page ads in major newspapers demanding the death penalty for the group.

The defence attorney stated that Trump’s efforts played a significant role in driving public opinion against the New York Five, amplifying the racial tensions surrounding the case.

Uncanny similarity with the story of Prophet Yusef