Leaders of a Hollywood actors union have voted to join screenwriters in the first joint strike in more than six decades, shutting down production across the entertainment industry after talks for a new contract with studios and streaming services broke down.

Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, executive director of the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Radio and Television Artists [or SAG-AFTRA], said at a news conference on Thursday that the union leadership voted for the work stoppage hours after their contract expired and talks broke off with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers [AMPTP] representing employers including Disney, Netflix, Amazon and others.

"A strike is an instrument of last resort," he said.

Union leaders said at a news conference that they voted unanimously for a strike to begin at midnight.

Outside Netflix's Hollywood offices, picketing screenwriters chanted "Pay Your Actors!" immediately after the strike was announced.

It's the first strike for actors from film and television shows since 1980. And it's the first time two major Hollywood unions have been on strike at the same time since 1960, when Ronald Reagan was the actors' guild president.

"Employers make Wall Street and greed their priority and they forget about the essential contributors that make the machine run," former "The Nanny" star and SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher said in an impassioned speech that drew applause from union leaders in the room.

"It is disgusting. Shame on them. They stand on the wrong side of history."

Related Striking Hollywood writers denounce turning profession into 'gig work'

'Damaging effect on the whole industry'

With a stoppage looming, the premiere of Christopher Nolan's film "Oppenheimer" in London was moved up an hour so that the cast could walk the red carpet before the SAG board’s announcement.

The looming strike also cast a shadow over the upcoming 75th Emmy Awards, whose nominations were announced a day earlier.

Disney chief Bob Iger warned on Thursday that an actors strike would have a "very damaging effect on the whole industry."

"This is the worst time in the world to add to that disruption," Iger said in an appearance on CNBC. "There's a level of expectation that [SAG-AFTRA and the Writers Guild of America] have that is just not realistic."

A nearly two-week extension of the actors' union contract, and negotiations, only heightened the hostility between the two groups. Drescher said the extension made us "feel like we’d been duped, like maybe it was just to let studios promote their summer movies for another 12 days."