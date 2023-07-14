The Turkish Foreign Ministry remembered a diplomat who was gunned down by an Armenian terrorist on the street outside his home in Brussels in 1983.

"We commemorate with respect our martyr Dursun Aksoy, Administrative Attache of the Embassy of Türkiye in Brussels, assassinated in a heinous attack by the Armenian terrorist organization ASALA on July 14, 1983," the ministry said on Twitter.

At 0830GMT, as Aksoy was about to start his car outside his home, he was shot twice, in the neck and chest, by an Armenian terrorist. The 39-year-old Turkish diplomat died at the scene.

The attack was just one of the assassinations of Turkish diplomats and family members around the world by Armenian terror groups ASALA and JCAG.

Since the 1970s, Armenian terror groups have killed 31 Turkish diplomats and family members.