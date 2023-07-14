TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Sweden pledges dedication to combat PKK terrorism
Swedish defence minister ensures the cooperation with Türkiye in its fight against international terrorism.
Sweden pledges dedication to combat PKK terrorism
Sweden's Defence Minister Pal Jonson  promises the fight with international terrorism upon the request of Türkiye / Photo: Reuters
July 14, 2023

Sweden will dedicate itself to preventing the PKK terrorist group from carrying out activities in the Baltic country, Defence Minister Pal Jonson said.

"This is important for both our security and the security of Türkiye," he told local newspaper Aftonbladet.

"We will cooperate with Türkiye in the fight against international terrorism."

Jonson evaluated the recent consensus reached between Türkiye, Sweden, and NATO at the Vilnius summit of the military alliance this week in Lithuania, as well as Türkiye's decision to submit Sweden's NATO accession protocol to the parliament.

When asked whether Sweden considers the YPG/PYD and FETO as terrorist organisations as a result of the consensus reached with Türkiye, Jonson responded: "I cannot give a clear answer to that, as I was not present at the meeting. It was Justice Minister Gunnar Strommer who attended."

Recommended
RelatedTürkiye agrees to move ahead with Sweden's NATO bid: Stoltenberg

Jonson also said the topic of which terrorist groups will be fought against is also included in the trilateral memorandum signed by Türkiye, Sweden, and Finland in June 2022.

Following the NATO summit in Vilnius, Sweden reiterated that it will not support the YPG/PKK terrorist group or Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), the group behind the 2016 defeated coup in Türkiye.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian branch.

Turkish officials have often complained of a lack of cooperation and support from its allies in countering the terrorist threat the country faces.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US may have less influence on Israel than perceived — Turkish FM Hakan Fidan
‘We want to create new technologies, not catch up,’ says STM’s Ozgur Guleryuz at TEKNOFEST
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Syria’s young innovators thrive at Türkiye’s top tech festival
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan