Sweden will dedicate itself to preventing the PKK terrorist group from carrying out activities in the Baltic country, Defence Minister Pal Jonson said.

"This is important for both our security and the security of Türkiye," he told local newspaper Aftonbladet.

"We will cooperate with Türkiye in the fight against international terrorism."

Jonson evaluated the recent consensus reached between Türkiye, Sweden, and NATO at the Vilnius summit of the military alliance this week in Lithuania, as well as Türkiye's decision to submit Sweden's NATO accession protocol to the parliament.

When asked whether Sweden considers the YPG/PYD and FETO as terrorist organisations as a result of the consensus reached with Türkiye, Jonson responded: "I cannot give a clear answer to that, as I was not present at the meeting. It was Justice Minister Gunnar Strommer who attended."