Only about 1 in 10 US adults give high ratings to the way democracy is working in the United States or how well it represents the interests of most Americans, according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

Most adults say US laws and policies do a poor job of representing what most Americans want on issues ranging from the economy and government spending to gun policy, immigration and abortion.

The poll shows 53 percent say Congress is doing a bad job of upholding democratic values, compared with just 16 percent who say it's doing a good job.

The findings illustrate widespread political alienation as a polarised country limps out of the pandemic and into a recovery haunted by inflation and fears of a recession.

In interviews, respondents worried less about the machinery of democracy — voting laws and the tabulation of ballots — and more about the outputs.

Overall, about half the country — 49 percent — say democracy is not working well in the United States, compared with 10 percent who say it's working very or extremely well and 40 percent only somewhat well.

About half also say each of the political parties is doing a bad job of upholding democracy, including 47 percent who say that about Democrats and even more — 56 percent — about Republicans.

"I don't think either of them is doing a good job just because of the state of the economy — inflation is killing us," said Michael Brown, a 45-year-old worker's compensation adjuster and father of two in Bristol, Connecticut.

"Right now, I'm making as much as I ever have, and I'm struggling as much as I ever have."

A self-described moderate Republican, Brown has seen the United States falling short of its democratic promise ever since learning in high school that the Electoral College allows someone to become president while not winning the majority of national votes, but he's especially disappointed with Congress now, seeing its obsessions as not reflective of the people's will.

Not well represented

The poll shows 53 percent of Americans say views of "people like you" are not represented well by the government, with 35 percent saying they're represented somewhat well and 12 percent very or extremely well.

About 6 in 10 Republicans and independents feel like the government is not representing people like them well, compared with about 4 in 10 Democrats.

Karalyn Kiessling, a researcher at the University of Michigan who participated in the poll, sees troubling signs all around her.

A Democrat, she recently moved to a conservative area outside the liberal campus hub of Ann Arbor, and worried that conspiracy theorists who believe former president Donald Trump’s lies that he won the 2020 election would show up as poll watchers.