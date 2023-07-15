The spirit that defeated the July 15, 2016 coup attempt is the guarantor of Türkiye's future, the Turkish communications director said.

"We will never forget, and we will never let anyone forget the epic written by our people's wisdom and glorious resistance with the call and stance of our president that illuminated the darkness of the night on July 15," Fahrettin Altun said in a message on Twitter for July 15 Democracy and National Unity Day.

Saturday will mark the seventh anniversary of the July 15, 2016 defeated coup plotted by the Fetullah Terror Organization (FETO).

Since its designation in October 2016, every year the nation marks July 15 as Democracy and National Unity Day, with events held nationwide to commemorate those who lost their lives be ating back the putschists and to remember the bravery of the nation.

Saying July 15 saw a “blessed resistance,” Altun called it the day “the solidified will of the nation in all its glory stood against terrorism.”

He added that the resistance heroically fought back the coup bid with its “bare hands,” foiled traps, gave no quarter to terrorists, and thwarted treacherous plans with courage and belief.

FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, in which 252 people were killed and 2,734 injured.

It is well known that FETO members have been infiltrating state institutions including the judiciary, the police force, and the army for years.

"Like a roaring river, the heroes of the Century of Türkiye demolished the dams erected in front of their will and wrote a new manifesto of resistance, freedom, and independence against tanks and cannons on July 15," Altun said.