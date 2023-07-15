TÜRKİYE
Altun: Spirit that defeated 2016 coup attempt ensures Türkiye's future
Under President Erdogan's leadership, Türkiye will continue to fight all terror groups, especially FETO, until last terrorist is ‘neutralised,’ says Fahrettin Altun.
Türkiye's communications chief says that the nation will never forgive those who threaten the future of the country. / Photo: AA
July 15, 2023

The spirit that defeated the July 15, 2016 coup attempt is the guarantor of Türkiye's future, the Turkish communications director said.

"We will never forget, and we will never let anyone forget the epic written by our people's wisdom and glorious resistance with the call and stance of our president that illuminated the darkness of the night on July 15," Fahrettin Altun said in a message on Twitter for July 15 Democracy and National Unity Day.

Saturday will mark the seventh anniversary of the July 15, 2016 defeated coup plotted by the Fetullah Terror Organization (FETO).

Since its designation in October 2016, every year the nation marks July 15 as Democracy and National Unity Day, with events held nationwide to commemorate those who lost their lives be ating back the putschists and to remember the bravery of the nation.

Saying July 15 saw a “blessed resistance,” Altun called it the day “the solidified will of the nation in all its glory stood against terrorism.”

He added that the resistance heroically fought back the coup bid with its “bare hands,” foiled traps, gave no quarter to terrorists, and thwarted treacherous plans with courage and belief.

FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, in which 252 people were killed and 2,734 injured.

It is well known that FETO members have been infiltrating state institutions including the judiciary, the police force, and the army for years.

"Like a roaring river, the heroes of the Century of Türkiye demolished the dams erected in front of their will and wrote a new manifesto of resistance, freedom, and independence against tanks and cannons on July 15," Altun said.

“In the night of resistance and resurrection, our martyrs and veterans entrusted us with a free future, paved the way for the Turkish Century, and left a legacy that will never forget betrayal and loy alty,” he added.

Altun said that the nation will never forgive those who threaten the future of the country. “Let everyone know, let everyone hear that combating FETO is our top priority," he added.

Under the leadership of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, he said, Türkiye will continue to fight all terrorist groups, especially FETO, until the last terrorist is “neutralised.”

"On the occasion of July 15 Democracy and National Unity Day, we remember our martyrs with mercy and wish good health to our veterans. We respectfully salute our esteemed and heroic nation," he add ed.

- ‘Invasion attempt in the form of a coup’

In an interview with Turkish public broadcaster TRT, Altun also said July 15 was an ''invasion attempt in the form of a coup'' which threatened the independence, stability, and future of the nation.

He said the Turkish people did not allow the terrorists to implement their ''dirty project.''

"In the seven years since, we have also seen that our state and institutions are much stronger after the state and our institutions were cleared of this treacherous terrorist group," he added.

