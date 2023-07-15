Strikes by airport and airline staff grounded hundreds of flights and left thousands of travellers stranded in Europe at the height of the busy summer tourism season.

In Italy, some 1,000 flights, both domestic and international, were cancelled as a result of the strike by ground crew, according to airport and airline authorities.

Another 120 flights due to depart and arrive from Belgium's Charleroi airport were cancelled Saturday and Sunday, triggered by a walkout of budget carrier Ryanair pilots over working conditions.

Italy's strike alone left some 250,000 travellers stranded in one of the world's top tourist spots.

It comes amid a record heatwave, billed by the national weather service as "one of the most intense of all time", that would bring temperatures of at least 40 degrees Celsius to Rome and 48°C to the islands of Sicily and Sardinia.