Türkiye has marked the seventh anniversary of the defeated 2016 coup bid by the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO).

"On the occasion of our July 15 Democracy and National Unity Day, I pray for the mercy of Allah upon our heroic martyrs who sacrificed their lives while standing up for their state, nation, independence, and will," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Twitter on Saturday.

"I extend my gratitude to all my brothers and sisters who were honoured with the title of veteran and did not allow the coup plotters to prevail."

"May our July 15 Democracy and National Unity Day be blessed," he added.

Since its official designation in October 2016, every year the nation marks July 15 as Democracy and National Unity Day, with events held nationwide to commemorate those who lost their lives defeating the putschists and to remember the bravery of the nation.

FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup, which left 252 people dead and 2,734 injured.

Turkish Communications Director Fahrettin Altun also commemorated the July 15 coup attempt in a post he shared on Twitter.

"July 15 is the glorious victory of our noble nation, which draws its strength from history," said Altun, adding as in Canakkale the Turkish nation "destroyed the betrayal and invasion attempt in its faithful heart, and made this beloved homeland a homeland again."