Russia's security service (FSB) has said it foiled assassination attempts against Margarita Simonyan, one of Russian state television's recognisable faces, and against Ksenia Sobchak, a TV host.

The FSB said on Friday it detained members of a neo-Nazi group called "Paragraph-88" who it claimed had been hired by the Ukrainian secret service to kill the two women.

The FSB published footage showing several suspects being detained, as well as allegedly seized weapons and books on Nazism.

There was no immediate comment from Ukraine, which in the past has denied involvement in assassinations of pro-war figures inside Russia.

Interfax quoted the FSB as saying that the detainees had admitted preparing attacks on the two women on behalf of Ukraine and had been promised a reward of $16,620 (1.5 million roubles) for each one.

Two media figures