The UK has now officially joined the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), according to an official statement.

Business and Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch officially signed the treaty in New Zealand on Sunday, solidifying the UK's entry into CPTPP, a trade bloc in the Indo-Pacific region with a staggering gross domestic product (GDP) of nearly $16 trillion (£12 trillion).

The government has released new statistics indicating that businesses affiliated with CPTPP employ 1 percent of the UK workforce, and with membership, further investment in the UK is expected to rise.

Under this agreement, more than 99 percent of current UK goods exports to CPTPP countries will be eligible for zero tariffs.

Dairy farmers, for example, will benefit from reduced tariffs on cheese and butter exports to Canada, Chile, Japan and Mexico.