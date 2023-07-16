WORLD
2 MIN READ
UK officially joins trans-Pacific trading bloc
The deal is the UK's biggest trade agreement since Brexit.
UK officially joins trans-Pacific trading bloc
British Secretary of State for Business and Trade Kemi Badenoch is seen alongside Singapore's Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong and Vietnam's Minister of Trade and Industry Nguyen Hong Dientogether Photo: Reuters / Reuters
July 16, 2023

The UK has now officially joined the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), according to an official statement.

Business and Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch officially signed the treaty in New Zealand on Sunday, solidifying the UK's entry into CPTPP, a trade bloc in the Indo-Pacific region with a staggering gross domestic product (GDP) of nearly $16 trillion (£12 trillion).

The government has released new statistics indicating that businesses affiliated with CPTPP employ 1 percent of the UK workforce, and with membership, further investment in the UK is expected to rise.

Under this agreement, more than 99 percent of current UK goods exports to CPTPP countries will be eligible for zero tariffs.

Dairy farmers, for example, will benefit from reduced tariffs on cheese and butter exports to Canada, Chile, Japan and Mexico.

RelatedBrexit-born National Conservatives: A new breed in UK's far-right
Recommended

"I’m delighted to be here in New Zealand to sign a deal that will be a big boost for British businesses and deliver billions of pounds in additional trade, as well as open up huge opportunities and unparalleled access to a market of over 500 million people," Badenoch said.

"We are using our status as an independent trading nation to join an exciting, growing, forward-looking trade bloc, which will help grow the UK economy and build on the hundreds of thousands of jobs CPTPP-owned businesses already support up and down the country," she added.

The UK will be the first European member and first new member since CPTPP was created, "which would have been impossible had we remained in the EU," the government said.

The CPTPP is a free-trade agreement (FTA) between the UK, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, New Zealand, Australia, Brunei, Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam and Japan.​​​​​​​

RelatedHundreds of thousands of workers strike in UK over pay
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Syrian President al Sharaa says blocking sanctions relief amounts to complicity in killing
Stolen, sold, melted: The tragic fate of Pharaoh Amenemope’s 3,000-year-old bracelet
Syria to hold first parliamentary election on October 5: State media
Israeli drone strike kills five, including three children, in southern Lebanon, ministry says
Western recognition of Palestine sparks Israeli backlash
Three unidentified drones spotted over Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla, activists say
At least 48 killed in clashes between South Sudan army and opposition: Reports
UK, Canada, Australia formally recognise Palestine ahead of UNGA meeting
Illegal Israeli settlers storm Al-Aqsa, hold prayers for Charlie Kirk
Israeli forces detain 23 Palestinians in West Bank raids as illegal settlers launch fresh attacks
UN Security Council to hold emergency talks over Russian jets' breach of Estonian airspace
Taliban rejects Trump's bid to retake Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan
Syria accuses SDF terrorists of attack in Aleppo countryside
Israel's 'massacres' in Gaza to top agenda in UN speech: Erdogan
'Like Covid lockdown all over again': H-1B holders rush back to US after Trump's shock visa order
China calls for 'comprehensive ceasefire' in Gaza with pressing urgency