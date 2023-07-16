WORLD
2 MIN READ
Iraq's Sudani meets Syria's Assad to boost bilateral co-operation
The visit of the Iraqi Prime Minister to Syria marks the first diplomatic encounter between the two countries since 2010.
Iraq's Sudani meets Syria's Assad to boost bilateral co-operation
Talks between the two sides took up aspects of bilateral relations and issues of mutual concern. / Photo: AA
July 16, 2023

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohamed Shia al Sudani has held talks with the head of the Syrian regime Bashar al Assad in Damascus.

Sudani arrived in the Syrian capital earlier on Sunday for the first official visit by an Iraqi premier in 13 years.

Talks between the two sides took up aspects of bilateral relations and issues of mutual concern, Iraq’s state news agency INA reported.

The discussions also covered joint security coordination in the field of combating terrorism, the broadcaster said.

Recommended

Assad, for his part, termed Sudani’s visit as “an opportunity to build an institutional relationship and achieve a great leap in bilateral co-operation between the two countries,” the Syrian regime's news agency SANA reported.

The Iraqi premier’s visit to Syria came upon an invitation from Assad for talks on enhancing bilateral co-operation, according to Iraqi media.

Former Prime Minister Nouri al Maliki was the last Iraqi premier to have visited Syria in 2010.

RelatedIran and Syria vow to boost ties as Raisi wraps up Damascus trip
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Syrian President al Sharaa says blocking sanctions relief amounts to complicity in killing
Stolen, sold, melted: The tragic fate of Pharaoh Amenemope’s 3,000-year-old bracelet
Syria to hold first parliamentary election on October 5: State media
Israeli drone strike kills five, including three children, in southern Lebanon, ministry says
Western recognition of Palestine sparks Israeli backlash
Three unidentified drones spotted over Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla, activists say
At least 48 killed in clashes between South Sudan army and opposition: Reports
UK, Canada, Australia formally recognise Palestine ahead of UNGA meeting
Illegal Israeli settlers storm Al-Aqsa, hold prayers for Charlie Kirk
Israeli forces detain 23 Palestinians in West Bank raids as illegal settlers launch fresh attacks
UN Security Council to hold emergency talks over Russian jets' breach of Estonian airspace
Taliban rejects Trump's bid to retake Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan
Syria accuses SDF terrorists of attack in Aleppo countryside
Israel's 'massacres' in Gaza to top agenda in UN speech: Erdogan
'Like Covid lockdown all over again': H-1B holders rush back to US after Trump's shock visa order
China calls for 'comprehensive ceasefire' in Gaza with pressing urgency