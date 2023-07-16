Iraqi Prime Minister Mohamed Shia al Sudani has held talks with the head of the Syrian regime Bashar al Assad in Damascus.

Sudani arrived in the Syrian capital earlier on Sunday for the first official visit by an Iraqi premier in 13 years.

Talks between the two sides took up aspects of bilateral relations and issues of mutual concern, Iraq’s state news agency INA reported.

The discussions also covered joint security coordination in the field of combating terrorism, the broadcaster said.