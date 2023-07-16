Three Israeli settlers have been injured in a drive-by shooting in the occupied West Bank, according to the military.

In a statement, the Israeli army said on Sunday the settlers’ car came under fire from a Palestinian vehicle close to the Tekoa Israeli military post, near Bethlehem city.

One Israeli was in serious condition, while the other two were lightly injured in the attack, the Magen David Adom ambulance service said.

There was no claim of responsibility for the attack.

The Israeli army launched a manhunt for the attackers.

Military raid on Bethlehem

Shortly after the attack, the Israeli army staged a military raid into the Palestinian city of Bethlehem.

A military statement said Israeli forces detained two suspects and seized an M-16 rifle and the car used in the shooting attack.