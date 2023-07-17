WORLD
Projectiles strike Sudan, igniting concerns of a full-scale civil war
Five civilians killed and 17 others seriously injured as projectiles hit the Ombada Al Sabil neighbourhood. The death toll may rise as trapped individuals await rescue under rubble.
3 million people have been displaced by the conflict in Sudan according to IOM / Photo: AFP.
July 17, 2023

At least five civilians were killed in western Sudan over the weekend, a doctors association said.

“Five people were killed and 17 others were seriously injured, as a result of projectiles hitting the Ombada Al-Sabil neighborhood,” the Ombada Committees said on Monday.

The number of casualties may increase as many people are trapped under the rubble, the group based in Omdurman city said.

There was no comment from the Sudanese army or the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) regarding the incident.

Sudan has been ravaged by clashes between the army and the RSF since April, in a conflict that has killed some 3,000 civilians and injured thousands, according to local medics.

Several cease-fire agreements brokered by Saudi and US mediators between the warring rivals have failed to end the violence.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) estimates that nearly 3 million people have been displaced by the conflict in Sudan.

Last week, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned that the ongoing conflict in Sudan may lead to a full-scale civil war.

