Rescuers have been searching for nine people still missing in landslides and other incidents caused by more than a week of torrential rains in South Korea, as the country’s military dispatched more than 10,000 troops to support rescue works.

During a Cabinet Council meeting on Tuesday, President Yoon Suk Yeol ordered officials to mobilise all available resources to rescue any possible additional survivors, assist victims and conduct recovery works.

Yoon said the government plans to designate major rain-stricken areas as special disaster zones to help speed up the recovery.

The Defence Ministry said it was sending equipment and 11,000 soldiers on Tuesday to support government efforts to find the missing people and restore damages.

The downpours pounding South Korea since July 9 have left 41 people dead, nine missing and 35 others injured. The rainfall has also forced about 12,780 people to evacuate and left about 28,600 households without power.

Warming globe