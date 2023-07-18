TÜRKİYE
President Erdogan arrives in Qatar on 2nd leg of 3-nation Gulf tour
During his visit to the Gulf countries, Turkish President Erdogan said he wants to boost ties and finalize investment deals.
Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani welcomed Erdogan with an official ceremony. / Photo: AA
July 18, 2023

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has arrived in Qatar's capital Doha, on the second leg of his three-nation Gulf tour to strengthen regional ties.

In Doha, Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Khalid bin Mohamed al Attiyah and other officials welcomed Erdogan on Tuesday, who is accompanied by members of his Cabinet and other top officials.

Later, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani welcomed Erdogan with an official ceremony.

They are holding one-on-one talks followed by inter-delegation meetings.

During the talks, all aspects of the bilateral relations will be reviewed, and steps to enhance cooperation in various areas, particularly the economy, will be discussed.

Gulf tour

Erdogan started his three-nation Gulf tour on Monday with Saudi Arabia. His last stop will be the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday.

During his visit to the three Gulf countries, Erdogan said he wants to boost ties and finalize investment deals.

At a news conference in Istanbul before starting his tour, Erdogan said that Türkiye's relations with "strategic partner and close ally" Qatar are "excellent" at all levels, as the countries prepare to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties.

