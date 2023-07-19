Rescue teams with drones have been searching for survivors after a landslide triggered by heavy rains left at least 14 people dead and about a dozen missing in central Colombia, authorities said.

Several homes were destroyed and a major trade artery blocked after torrential rains hit the Quetame municipality in Colombia's Cundinamarca department late on Monday.

Cundinamarca governor Nicolas Garcia said "14 lifeless bodies have been found" by lunchtime on Tuesday, updating the earlier toll of eight. Six rescued people were taken to hospital, he said in a video on Twitter.

Regional civil defence director Jorge Diaz told the AFP news agency that some 11 people could be missing, though their exact number was unknown.

He said authorities were trying to find out how many residents lived in the 20 houses that were razed in the deluge.

Family members rushed to the scene looking for their loved ones. Alejandro Bernal travelled from Bogota to look for his grandmother, uncles, cousins and friends who lived in the disaster area.

"We want to help in some way, look for the bodies," he told AFP.

"Even if we cannot find them [alive], at least we will know about them and give them a holy burial."

Quetame mayor Camilo Parrado said some households "lost two, three, even four family members."

Mud was piled a meter high, up to two meters in some places, Parrado told El Dorado Radio, making for a "very complex" search and rescue operation.

"Relief agencies with drones" were involved in the search, said the mayor.