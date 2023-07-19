WORLD
Colombia searches for possible survivors after landslide leaves many dead
Quetame municipality in the South American country's Cundinamarca department searches for about a dozen missing people after rain-triggered landslide leaves at least 14 people dead and destroys several homes.
Aerial view of the site of a landslide in the Quetame municipality, Cundinamarca department. / Photo: AFP
July 19, 2023

Rescue teams with drones have been searching for survivors after a landslide triggered by heavy rains left at least 14 people dead and about a dozen missing in central Colombia, authorities said.

Several homes were destroyed and a major trade artery blocked after torrential rains hit the Quetame municipality in Colombia's Cundinamarca department late on Monday.

Cundinamarca governor Nicolas Garcia said "14 lifeless bodies have been found" by lunchtime on Tuesday, updating the earlier toll of eight. Six rescued people were taken to hospital, he said in a video on Twitter.

Regional civil defence director Jorge Diaz told the AFP news agency that some 11 people could be missing, though their exact number was unknown.

He said authorities were trying to find out how many residents lived in the 20 houses that were razed in the deluge.

Family members rushed to the scene looking for their loved ones. Alejandro Bernal travelled from Bogota to look for his grandmother, uncles, cousins and friends who lived in the disaster area.

"We want to help in some way, look for the bodies," he told AFP.

"Even if we cannot find them [alive], at least we will know about them and give them a holy burial."

Quetame mayor Camilo Parrado said some households "lost two, three, even four family members."

Mud was piled a meter high, up to two meters in some places, Parrado told El Dorado Radio, making for a "very complex" search and rescue operation.

"Relief agencies with drones" were involved in the search, said the mayor.

Recommended

The army announced it was deploying about 80 soldiers to aid in the search effort. Firefighters have evacuated dozens of survivors.

Trucks trapped

Diaz, the civil defence official, said the landslide buried part of a road linking Bogota to the southeast of the country – one of the country's main freight routes.

It happened near a toll post some 60 kilometres from the capital and destroyed a bridge. Large rocks and mud obstructed the road between Bogota and Villavicencio, an AFP reporter observed, with several trucks and motorcycles trapped.

On Twitter, President Gustavo Petro offered his condolences to victims' families and said the disaster demonstrated the need to bolster infrastructure around at-risk areas.

The rainy season in Colombia started in June and usually lasts until November.

Last year, seasonal flooding in the country left some 300 dead overall, including 34 people who died when an avalanche swallowed up a bus and other vehicles.

The country's most recent large landslide killed over 320 people in the city of Mocoa, in Putumayo province, in 2017.

Colombia declared a national disaster in 2022 over the rains linked to an exceptionally long La Nina weather phenomenon, which cools surface temperatures and causes flooding in some parts of the world.

Earlier this month, the UN's World Meteorological Organization warned that extreme weather and climate shocks were becoming more acute in Latin America and the Caribbean.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
