Wildfires have burned for a third day west of the Greek capital Athens, as authorities braced for a new heatwave stoking tinderbox conditions across the country.

At first light, air water bombers resumed operations over the towns of Mandra, west of Athens, and Loutraki, close to the Corinth canal which separates mainland Greece from the Peloponnese.

Firefighters worked through the night to keep flames at bay and away from a complex of coastal refineries.

By Wednesday morning, the blaze was close to residential areas, but was away from the Corinth refineries, a fire brigade official told Reuters, as soaring temperatures and strong winds hindered firefighters' efforts to bring it under control.

Flames kept roaring back to life as winds constantly changed direction, and thick smoke blanketed the wider area, state ERT TV said.

Four aircraft sent from Italy and France will join the efforts on Wednesday, authorities said. Firemen across the country have been deployed to help battle the blazes.

Fires are common in Greece, but hotter and drier summers have turned the Mediterranean into a wildfire hotspot in recent years.

Dozens of homes were gutted and hundreds were forced to flee towering flames which seared through hamlets on Tuesday. Traffic was suspended for hours on two roads connecting the mainland to the Peloponnese. They were partially reopened late on Tuesday.

'On high alert'

The fire brigade reported that a third fire had broken out on the island of Rhodes, burning forestland far from residential areas, so far.

Civil Protection Minister Vassilis Kikilias said the state was making "superhuman efforts" to tame the flames and warned that weather conditions would be challenging on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis was expected to visit the national operations' centre to be briefed over the fires.